Dhanteras is a day to bring prosperity, but some items are seen as unlucky to buy. Here's a quick guide on what to avoid for good fortune.
Glassware
Considered inauspicious, glass items should be avoided on Dhantera
Sharp Objects
Buying knives, scissors, or other sharp items is believed to bring bad luck
Oil or Ghee
It’s recommended to avoid purchasing oil or ghee on this auspicious day
Black Items
The color black is associated with bad luck and should be avoided
Shoes
Buying shoes on Dhanteras is not considered good for the household’s fortune
Fake Jewelry
Purchasing fake gold or silver jewelry is seen as unfavorable
Aluminum Utensils
These are linked to bad omens in Hindu mythology, especially Rahu
Plastic Utensils
Considered inauspicious, plastic items should be avoided
Iron Items
Iron is thought to bring negative energy and should not be bought
Lending Money
It’s advised to avoid borrowing or lending money on Dhanteras for good fortune