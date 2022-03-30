B Ravi Pillai Became The First Indian To Own A Rs 100 Million Airbus Helicopter
B Ravi Pillai, an Indian businessman residing in Dubai and originally from the Kerala coastal town of Kollam, has become the first Indian owner of the Airbus H145 helicopter.
Ravi Pillai, a 68-year-old businessman, paid Rs 100 crore for this chopper.
The helicopter is capable of taking off and landing from a height of 20,000 feet above sea level.
It is India's first Airbus D3 helicopter and Asia's first five-bladed H145 helicopter
The H145 is the newest addition to Airbus' four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product line