Bajaj Auto is expected to launch its new Version of chetak
In coming months, the homegrown automaker would launch the above vehicle.
The two-wheeler will pack a smaller 2.884kWh battery but shall be slightly more powerful than the previous model.
The design and features of the electric vehicle should remain identical to its predecessor.
The vehicle has a stylish design and lots of features and offers decent performance.
Its new version will raise the competition in the EV two-wheeler segment and will rival the Ola S1 and Ather 450X.
The scooter will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels.
It might have a top speed of 70km/h and deliver a range of less than 90km per charge.
For safety
Disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads.
Pricing
Pricing still not known,however, it may be priced similar to the current model which costs Rs. 1,49,350 (ex-showroom).