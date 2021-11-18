Bajaj Dominar 400: Perfect Sibling of Pulsar F250
Dominar 400 Attracts a lot of attraction from people who are looking for a more performance oriented bike.
The bike has got touring characteristics at a relatively affordable price.
Abin_Designs_511 has come up with this cool concept which is not completely unrealistic.
One can view the design elements in a production bike.
The 2 colors chosen by the designer are quite unique and complement the characteristics of the Dominar.
There are graphic stickers of the name of the bike on the front fairing.
The glass for wind protection and the handlebars look apt for a touring bike.
The alloy wheel design almost resembles the one on the regular production-spec motorcycle.
The rear has an interesting addition of the extra touring kit. This will help boost the luggage carrying capacity of the bike.
The prices of the Bajaj Dominar 400 range from Rs 2.12 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom