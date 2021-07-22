Bajaj Platina 110, 2021 Updated: 6 New Colour Options Available
The above commuter bike still continues to be offered across 2 variants, Drum and Disc. And their price tag, is Rs 63,245 and ₹67,123, (ex-showroom) respectively
The Platina 110 Drum variant, presently is available in Ebony Black - Blue, Ebony Black - Red, and Cocktail Wine Red - Orange.
For disc variant, it offers choice between Charcoal black, Volcanic Matte Red and Satin Beach Blue.
The drum variant still comes riding on black alloy wheels
The disc variant comes with white rims instead of alloys
No updates in the engine department, for both variants
Both Bajaj Platina 110 variants continue to be powered by a 115 cc engine
The motor belts produces maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.