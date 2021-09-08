Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Black Colour is Back: Take a look
Bajaj has reintroduced the Graphite black colour option on Pulsar RS200
This one is the 4 color options in the entry level super bike line-up.
The other three options include Burnt Red, Pewter Grey and pearl Metallic White.
The Price for the new color option, still not announced officially, but in most probability, it would remain at the same price as of other colors (Rs. 1.61 lakh, ex-pune).
The bikemaker has announced the introduction of the black color option of RS200 by releasing a new Tv commercial on YouTube.
Styling unchanged
The new pulsar RS200 wears the exact color scheme as the motorcycle did in its BS4 era, before being discontinued in its BS6 iteration.
The RS200 is considered to be more aggressive looking motorcycle in the pulsar range of motorcycles.
The overall design cues are quite muscular, having several creases as well as contours, making it look very burly.
Engine Specs
Powering Pulsar RS200 is a 199.5cc fuel-injected, 4 valve, liquid-cooled motor, which churns nearing to 24.2 bhp at 9750rpm and 18.7Nm at 8000rpm.
It was recently confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has stated that, upcoming 250cc version of Pulsar would be launched in India by November 2021.