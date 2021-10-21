Bajaj Pulsar Teaser Released, launch on 28th Oct, 2021
Bajaj has recently released its first teaser for its upcoming pulsar 250.
The teaser confirms multiple details about the upcoming bike.
Pulsar 250 would get a spilt seat and its formidable mirrors would be mounted on the sharp and slender semi-fairing.
Behind the fairing it would have raised clip on handlebars, similar to those seen on the Pulsar RS 200.
It sports disc brakes at both ends.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come in 3 variants.
The launch of its new pulsar has been delayed several months owning to Covid-1 pandemic.
Bajaj Pulsar would be powered by a new 250cc single cylinder oil cooled engine.
Among other features would be single disc brakes on both ends, having dual channel ABS and a fully digital console having smartphone connectivity.