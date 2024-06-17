Watch These Banned Hollywood Films on OTT
Bored with mainstream flicks? Craving something a little more edgy? Here's a list of Hollywood movies that were banned in India but are available to stream on various OTT platforms!
Fifty Shades of Grey:
Watch as literature student Anastasia Steele's life transforms when she meets the enigmatic billionaire, Christian Grey, on Jio Cinema.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo:
Dive into the gripping mystery as journalist Mikael Blomkvist teams up with hacker Lisbeth Salander to unravel a decades-old disappearance, available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Da Vinci Code:
Join Robert Langdon in decoding ancient secrets hidden in Da Vinci's art, uncovering a religious mystery that challenges centuries-old beliefs on Netflix.
Blue Jasmine:
Experience Cate Blanchett's powerful portrayal of a troubled New York socialite seeking solace in San Francisco, available to stream on Apple TV.
Magic Mike XXL:
Embark on a wild ride with Mike and his fellow strippers as they hit the road for a final, unforgettable performance in Myrtle Beach, streaming on Jio Cinema.
I Spit on Your Grave:
Witness a writer's relentless quest for vengeance against her brutal attackers after a harrowing assault during a secluded retreat, now on Netflix.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom:
Join Indiana Jones on an adventurous quest through India to recover a stolen artifact from a secret cult's clutches, streaming on Jio Cinema.
Dirty Grandpa:
Laugh out loud as an uptight lawyer is unwittingly swept into a raunchy Florida spring break trip with his lecherous grandfather, available on Netflix.
Get Hard:
Chuckle along as a millionaire, facing jail time, enlists help from an unassuming mentor to survive prison life, now streaming on Jio Cinema.