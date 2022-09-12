Beautiful Tarantula Nebula Is Captured By James Webb Telescope
The Tarantula Nebula has been captured in exquisite clarity by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is providing breathtaking photographs of our cosmos.
Webb, also known as 30 Doradus, was 161,000 light years away when it made some notable observations of the nebula using its cutting-edge Near-Infrared Camera.
The image of the group of numerous young stars revealed a hollow chamber that shone pale blue due to the overpowering radiation from the cluster.
NASA claims that the nebula's outermost regions with the highest densities are the only ones that can withstand erosion caused by the stars' strong stellar winds.
When photographed by JWST's MIRI, the nebula has a very distinct appearance.
In order to match their findings with those from Tarantula observations, researchers are now preparing to observe far-off galaxies from the actual age of cosmic noon.