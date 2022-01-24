10 Republic Day Nail Art Designs: Celebrate in style
Dotted Flag
This dotted tricolour republic day nail art design is perfect for short nails and is quite chic to sport.
Colour Wheel
This Republic Day nail art design has each nail painted in a colour from the Indian flag and it has a white striped sash-like design on each of them.
Indian Accent Nail
This Republic Day nail art design features white nails with specs of blue and only one Indian flag nail accent that also features a 3D blue embellishment.
Artistic Nail Art
This nail art features the map of India, the Taj Mahal and more.
This republic day nail art look replicates the Indian flag in all its glory.
Tricolour Swirl
Orange base with green and white swirls is a unique Republic Day nail art design.
Ombre flower
Stiletto shaped nails are painted in tricolour ombre for a stunning Republic Day nail art look.
Indian eye flag
Two of these nails feature the blue chakra to closely resemble the Indian flag and maintain balance in this cool Republic Day nail art look.
Marbled tricolor
This marbled tricolour republic day nail art design is for all the cool girls out there.
Sophisticated art flag
This Republic Day nail art is very straightforward, clean, and truly sophisticated.