7 Reasons, why you must apply honey and turmeric on your face: Know Benefits
Two ingredients, when combined create something truly magical, they are honey and turmeric
Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory abilities make it an excellent all-around treatment for skin.
The wide range of vitamins, minerals and nutrients found in turmeric make it a great way to banish wrinkles.
If you’ve got any blemishes, scratches or areas of your face that simply refuse to heal, turmeric might be just the ticket. Apply turmeric, see the result.
honey, especially the raw stuff, is a highly effective broad-spectrum antibacterial agent.
If you’re suffering from clogged pores, blackheads or oily skin, honey can help.
Honey is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and natural enzymes that help you to nourish your skin either from the inside out or the outside.
1 tsp turmeric & 1 tsp honey, combine it and apply on face for 15 minutes and rinse.