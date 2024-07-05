Alia Bhatt's Signature Saree Styles Revealed
Alia Bhatt is known for her stunning fashion sense, and her love for sarees is no secret. Here's a glimpse of her diverse saree looks:
Emerald Elegance
Alia stuns in a rich green velvet saree, the fabric shimmering with every move.
Black Beauty
She exudes royalty in a classy black velvet saree adorned with intricate gold Dabka handwork.
Ajrakh Allure
Alia embraces tradition in a beautiful Ajrakh print saree, the unique block prints adding a touch of cultural flair.
Sunshine Chic
She brightens up the room in a cheerful yellow saree with a vibrant bird motif, perfect for a summery look.
Pretty in Pink
Alia goes for a romantic vibe in a soft pink saree, the delicate color complementing her radiant glow.
Georgette Gorgeous
Alia adorned a pure georgette leheriya printed saree, paired with an unstitched blouse piece for a timeless look.
Creamy Chic
She oozes sophistication in a cream and gold Chanderi Pattu saree, the classic weave exuding timeless elegance.
Teal Appeal
Alia makes a statement in a stunning teal green Kanchipuram silk saree, the rich fabric showcasing the beauty of Indian craftsmanship.