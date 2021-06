Steaming For Dehydrated Skin

Samantha Akkineni prefers to go with 10-minute steaming at least once a week to own that clear skin. In this pic too, she doled out the same thing jotting down, “Steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin… once or twice a weak… all you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head #workingonthatglow.”