Beauty Benefits of Soaking your Face in Ice Water
This one is a old school trick, which helps you keep your skin glowing and gorgeous.
Technically, the above trick is known as Thermo genesis
When you dip your face in ice water, it can influence your nerves to burn fat throughout the body.
Reduces Redness
It helps even out the weird undertones of the skin and make your foundation appear better
Tightens skin
Cold water tightens pores and gives your face a smoother look
Cold water treatment can prevent future wrinkles
Dip your face in ice water for about 5 minutes before makeup and your makeup stays longer
Most Korean beauties swear by this technique