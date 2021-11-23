Benefits of Rose in Skin Care : Get Natural Glow and More
Do you face lot of skin related issues, do not worry, rose, a scented flower, can come in handy.
Even toned skin
Rose can help sooth your skin and also ensure you have an even toned skin with regular use.
Natural glow
While taking steam or bath, you can put few rose petals in the water in order to add a natural glow to your skin.
Reduces facial pores
Freeze rose water as ice cubes and then use it in a muslin cloth and then gently dab for tightening and toning of the skin.
Reduce puffiness of eyes
You can soak cotton pads in rose water and keep them for 10 minutes, each morning, this will reduce puffiness of your eyes.
Reduce Acne
Mix Aloe vera juice, multani mitti and rose water, use it as a spot treatment.
Facemask for aging skin
Mix crushed rose petals, sandalwood powder, almond powder, rose water and honey and apply.
Facial glow
Mix 1 tsp of yogurt and raw organic honey, rose petal powder, make a paste and apply for a radiant skin.
Rose foot mask
You can add few drops of coconut oil, few rose petals and milk, make a paste and apply as a mask on the soles of your feet, then cool the body and remove the excess heat.