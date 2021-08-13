Marigold DIY Beauty Remedies
Marigold is also known as happiness flower. This flower is used in numerous beauty rituals.
Skin brightening oil
Add Marigold flowers to almond oil. After 15 days, strain it and use this oil in night, you will notice your skin gets brightened.
Marigold face mask
Grind together ¼ apple slices, rose water and marigold flower petals. Apply it as a face mask for 15 minutes and then wash.
Detanning
Mix 1 teaspoon each, marigold paste, turmeric powder and honey. Add a pinch of milk cream. Apply this paste and leave it 20 minutes and then wash it.
Face pack for oily skin
Add 1 tablespoon of marigold paste and 1 tablespoon yoghurt,1/2 tablespoon lemon juice and 1tbsp honey. Apply it, let it dry and then wash it.
For normal skin
Add 1 tablespoon each, Marigold paste, gram flour and raw milk . Mix the ingredients and apply on face and on the neck. Let it dry and wash it.
Anti aging
½ cup each, marigold petals and diced papaya. Add 2 tbsp honey and rose water. Mix all and make a paste and apply, let it dry and wash it.
Dry skin
1 tbsp marigold flower paste, 1 tbsp fresh cream and ½ tbsp honey. Mix all and apply, remove the facepack by rubbing in circular motion.
Dark spot lightening
1 tbsp Marigold flower petals, 1 tbsp rice flour, 1/ tbsp lemon juice. Apply it and let this dry and remove it, by rubbing it in circular motion.