Vanilla lip scrub

Take about two teaspoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking soda, 2 teaspoons of olive oil or jojoba oil and ΒΌ teaspoon vanilla extract. Mix all these ingredients, take a small amount of this mixture and apply it on your chapped lips. Scrub this mixture for a minute or so and wash it off. Continue this procedure for a few days once in three days, surely you will find good results.