Why You Must include Neem in Your Skin and Hair Care Routine?
Treats Acne
When you apply face pack having neem, very soon you will get rid of Acne.
Fights dandruff with Neem hair pack
Take 4 tablespoon of Neem water mix it water and make pack, apply on hair for 40 minutes and wash.
Tackle white and blackhead
By using Neem powder, water and turmeric powder, make a paste and apply this face pack.
Treats uneven skin tone
When you apply Neem leaves on your face, it helps reduce dark sports and blemishes.
Prevent skin infection
When you apply Neem tropically it can help treat skin infections, soothe irritation and reduce inflammation.
Treats scalp infection
Neem can improve your hair health and help treat different kinds of scalp infection.
Fights signs of aging
When you include Neem in your skin care routine, it helps fight signs of aging.
Intensifies hair growth
If you desire to grow your hair, make hair pack using Neem, apply once in 15 days.
Averts premature graying of hair
Neem is rich in antioxidants, it helps curb the action of free radicals, which cause premature graying of hair.
Control oil production in skin
When oil production in skin is controlled with Neem, you tend to have clean and clear skin.