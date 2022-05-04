Bengaluru Airport Receives A 4000-kg Sword For Yhe Kempegowda Statue
A 4,000-kilogram sword arrived on Monday at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
It will adorn a 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue being built in a 23-acre historical park on the airport grounds.
Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the cornerstone for the project in June 2020, on the 511th anniversary of Kempegowda's birth.
Kempegowda, often regarded as the founder of Bengaluru, was a Vijayanagara Empire chieftain who historians acknowledge as a kind and humane ruler.
The construction of the Kempegowda statue is well underway, with a projected price of 85 crore.