Bentley Released Concept with No Roof: Worth Rs 14.7 Crore
Bentley’s new Bacalar has no roof. Goodbye rainy day drives for all those who desire to buy it.
No, we are not joking, it is not convertible.
Bentley Spokesman, Tim Hannig, stated this car is very much about the design language.
Bentley wanted to create something of extraordinary beauty, hence no roof.
Only about a dozen would be manufactured.
For the above reason, essentially it makes it a privately owned concept car.
Unlike other car, this one is totally road legal.
This one is, all wheel-drive Bacalar has got a turbocharged 650-horsepower, 12 cylinder engine.
This one is, not meant to be street-shredding high performance sports car.
All 12 Bacalar Production cars have now been designed to each customer’s particular tastes.