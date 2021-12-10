Best Bikes in India Which Cost less than Rs.2 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N250/ F250
* The N250 and the F250 are the most powerful Pulsar models Bajaj has launched in India.
* Price: Rs 1.38 / Rs 1.40 Lakh
* Type: Semi faired, naked street bike
Yamaha R15 V4
* Yamaha introduced the 4th generation YZF R15 in India recently. It is available in 5 variants and with five color options.
* Price: Rs 1.71 Lakh
* Type: Sportsbike
Royal Enfield Classic 350
* The new engine produces 20.2bhp of peak power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.
* Price: Rs 1.84 Lakh
* Type: Cruiser
KTM Duke 200
* The motorcycle now features an angular halogen headlamp with integrated DRLs and a slightly bigger 13.2 liter of fuel tank.
* Price: Rs 1.86 Lakh
* Type: Naked Street bike
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
* The SuzukiGixxer SF 250 is a fully faired sports bike available in two variants and with two color options
* Price: Rs 1.85 Lakh
* Type: Sportsbike
Benelli Imperiale 400
* The Imperiale 400 weighs around 205 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters.
* Price: Rs 1.90 Lakh
* Type: Cruiser
Jawa 42 V2.1 / Jawa Classic
* Content take it from the image
* Price: Rs 1.91 Lakh / Rs 1.87 Lakh
* Type: Cruisers
Honda CB Highness 350 / CB350RS
* Both the Honda CB Highness 350 and the CB 350RS are available with 8 color options.
* Price: Rs 1.95 Lakh / Rs 2.00 Lakh
* Type: Cruisers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
* The Meteor 350 was the first product that Royal Enfield launched that uses the new J series engine
* Price: Rs 1.99 Lakh
* Type: Cruiser
Bajaj Dominar 400
* The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the most expensive motorcycle on this list.
* Price: Rs 2.17 Lakh
* Type: Power Cruiser