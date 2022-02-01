Bike Used in Dhoom Movie Series
Suzuki Bandit 1200S
The Suzuki Bandit became famous in the film not because it was used by Actor Uday Chopra but for its bright shiny Yellow color instead.
Suzuki GSX-R 600
SUZUKI HAYABUSA GSX-1300R
The Hayabusa name came into the limelight after the release of this movie.
SUZUKI GSX-R 1000
Hrithik Roshan, who portrayed the character of Aryan on-screen, used a Suzuki GSX-R 1000.
The 2007 Suzuki GSX-R 1000 used a 998.6cc, 4-stroke,liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC motor that produced around 157 Ps of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque.
BMW K 1300 R
One of the main reasons behind ditching the Suzuki bikes and choosing the BMW K 1300 R for Aamir Khan was its mean and aggressive design.
BMW K 1300 R
The BMW K 1300 R uses a 1,293cc, water-cooled mill that produces around 173bhp of peak power at 9,250rpm with a maximum torque of 140Nm at 8,250rpm.