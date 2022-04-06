BJP 42nd Foundation Day Celebration

Bharatiya Janata Party National President, accompanied by MP Meenkashi Lekhi and Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta, for a massive rally in Karol Bagh. The rally, or Shobha Yatra, was carried out to mark the 42nd Foundation Day of the party
Earlier in the day, the BJP President met several party members and workers at the central office to celebrate the occasion.
J.P Nadda paid homage to the founding leader of BJP, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Updhayay.
The BJP President later addressed his party workers in an auditorium, which was live streamed across the nation at BJP's office.
Prime Minister Modi, too, addressed senior BJP leaders and party workers via live stream. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also came to party headquarters in New Delhi to join in the foundation day celebrations
Several notable senior members such as Sambit Patra, Vanathi Srinivasan, Shahnawaz Hussain were seen at the party headquarters for Foundation Day celebration.
At the party's Delhi office as well, hundreds of workers gathered to celebrate the foundation day of the party. Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta addressed his party workers at the office and later joined senior members at Old Rajendra Nagar-Karol Bagh for a rally