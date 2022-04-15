BMW X1 has got Sportiness & freedom to conquer every terrain
Ready for anything
Every movement is eye-catching: the new BMW X1 impresses with its striking shape.
Goes where no road can follow.
Leaves Standard Behind.
Body Color
Different color options available such as alpine white, black sapphire, sparking brown, Mediterranean blue and so on.
Wheels
17" light alloy wheels Double-spoke style 564.
Interiors
Interior trim finishers black high-gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome.
Engine & Fuel type
Petrol & Diesel.
Start price
Rs. 4,150,000.