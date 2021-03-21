Bollywood Celebrities Who Got A New Haircut

Bollywood’s ace actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan has tried a new summer haircut and flaunted her long bob tresses in this pic… She is all happy with her new haircut and took a selfie video at Kromakay Salon!!!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
New mom Kareena Kapoor Khan also flaunted her long bob haircut and was looking glowing in the sun-kissed no makeup pic. Along with sharing this pic, she also wrote that she is all ready for ‘more burp cloths and diapers’.
Deepika Padukone
As Summer is on, most of Bollywood divas are trying out new hairstyles!!! Bollywood’s ‘Mastani’ also followed the same funda and looked cool with the long bob haircut. She sported in an off-shoulder white gown and upped her style quotient with darkened liner and cosy smile.
Katrina Kaif
Gone are those days where actresses used to flaunt their long and lustrous locks! Now as the Summer is here, it's time to get a fresh new haircut and even our Katrina Kaif also did the same thing and flaunted her new hairstyle. She looked chic in the casual attire wearing a blue sleeveless top and a denim short.
Diana Penty
The ‘Cocktail’ actress has bid adieu to her long tresses by chopping them to give an ultimate new look to her hair. Her Summer haircut is all shoulder-length and turned into the trendy hairstyles of 2021.
Kartik Aaryan
Amid all the gorgeous divas, even our handsome actor of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan also gave a new look to his hair!!! He posed to cams along with his hairstylist in Manali and went with a short bob haircut for his new movie ‘Dhamaka’.