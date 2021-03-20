Bollywood Celebrities Who Took Covid-19 Vaccination
Dharmendra Deol
Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra Doel got vaccinated a few hours ago. He created awareness among his fans in ‘Bollywood Style’ by doling out, “Lockdown Ko Lockdown Karna hai tho mask aur dho gaj ki doori zarooriaur ea vaccination bhi”.
Saif Ali Khan
The Pataudi of Bollywood got vaccinated a few days ago. In the image, we can witness Saif Ali Khan stepping out after getting vaccinated. This ace actor got vaccinated in Mumbai at the vaccine centre in BKC and was seen stepping out in a casual avatar tying a red handkerchief to his face.
Rakesh Roshan
Ace filmmaker of Bollywood Rakesh Roshan also got vaccinated a few days ago and posed to cams while the sister is seen injecting him. He was all in smiles and showing off the ‘Thumbs Up’ symbol.
Hema Malini
The Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini has dropped the pic after her vaccination and created an awareness among all her fans. She received the vaccine at the Cooper hospital and looked cool in casual attire.
Kamal Hassan
The ‘Lokanayakudu’ actor Kamal Hassan received his vaccine at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. He also created awareness among his fans leaving a message on his Twitter page. “Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready.”
Shilpa Shirodkar
This popular small screen actress has completed the two dosages of her vaccination and posed to cams wearing the masks. She got vaccinated inUAE and was all happy with this first step towards fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johnny Lever
B-Town’s ace comedian Johnny Lever has also got vaccinated a few days ago at the BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai.
Paresh Rawal
Yes, it is ‘V’ for vaccination and ‘V’ for victory… Paresh Rawal gave the right definition for it and thanked all the doctors, nurses, scientists and frontline workers for their commendable support.
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher who always stays active on social media has dropped videos and pics from the vaccination centre and thanked all those who were behind this great process. Even his mother Dulhari Kher also got vaccinated on the same day itself.
Jitender and Shoba Kapoor
Even the veteran actors Jitendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor got vaccinated. This power couple posed with DR Pai and were happy with this great step!!!