Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa (BSY) is an Indian politician who acted as the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka
He is the lone politician in Karnataka's history to have served as Chief Minister four times and as Leader of the Opposition three times in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
In 1965, he was appointed as a first-division clerk in the social welfare department.
He quit the job and moved on to Shikaripura where he joined as a clerk at Veerabhadra Shastri's Shankara rice mill.
The Chief Minister Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family members of those who died and lost houses in the floods.
On July 26, 2021, he announced his resignation as Chief Minister.