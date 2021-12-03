Boom Corbett, an Electric bike: initial token amount is Rs.499
Boom Motors, on Thursday, announced the launch of the new Corbett EV which is claimed to be ‘India’s most durable’ scooter.
The new two-wheeler has been priced at ₹89,999.
The company has been accepting bookings for its e-scooter, starting from 12th November 2021.
Boom's new two-wheeler gets a full charge range of up to 200 km via its 2.3 kWh battery (optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh).
The above batteries are swappable and they have been offered with a portable charger.
The EV maker claims that its portable charger can be plugged into any household socket.
The scooter is capable of hitting a top speed of 75 kmph, while it is capable of supporting 200 kgs of maximum loading.
Corbett EV is claimed to be the first electric scooter to come with a 5-year EMI on vehicle purchase.
The EV maker is also offering the best-in-class warranty of 7-years on chassis and 5-years on battery.
This usage of vehicle helps address climate change and vehicular pollution.