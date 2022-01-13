BS6 Honda CB300R Launched: Price Rs. 2.77 lakh
After unveiling the BS6 Honda CB300R at the India Bike Week in December last year, the company has now launched the bike.
The company has also made announcement about the Bookings of the vehicle.
Eventhough, there is lot of localisationin making of the bike, but the price is bit expensive than earlier.
The vehicle is priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), around Rs 36,000 more than the BS4 version.
Colors
Honda offers the motorcycle in two colours: Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red.
The engine now produces 31.1PS at 9000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7500rpm.
Honda has also managed to shed the weight from 147kg to 146kg kerb.
What’s unchanged?
The CB300R BS6 employs the same frame, suspension and brakes as before.
What Should’ve Been Changed?
Honda could’ve equipped the bike with a more modern TFT instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Rivals
Even though Honda has added a feature or two, it doesn’t really justify the high asking price considering its rival, the KTM 390 Duke offers so much in terms of both performance and tangible features.