Built out of Passion-Made in India Jeep Coming Soon
Jeep Wrangler, locally assembled vehicle, its sales expected in Mid March
The Civilized beast from Jeep India, Jeep Wrangler 2021 would be assembled at a facility in Ranjangaon.
The Company has Plans to sell them as Semi Knocked Down (SKD) Units rather than Completely Built Units (SKU).
This 5 Seater vehicle is expected to give tough competition in its segment, having length 1894 mm, width 4882mm and wheelbase 3008 mm.
The brand comes in two different variants and its price ranges from Rs.63.94 lakh to Rs. 68.94 Lakh. Its first batch was sold out.
Cabin space packing has been redesigned with an updated dashboard along with centrally placed 8.4 inch touch screen infotainment system with a navigation component.
Its other features include push-button start, keyless entry and more.
This new Model looks beyond the stunning bodywork with the right set of tyres
Good News – Once Local Production begins, price is expected to come down