Champions League: Top highlights from Liverpool’s win over Leipzig, Barcelona’s loss to PSG
Liverpool keep European dream alive
After dropping to sixth place, Liverpool’s Premier League title defense has more or less ended. With 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, Klopp’s side has kept their European dream alive.
Mane, Salah score
Liverpool’s star forwards Sadio Mane and Mo Salah scored in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Mane’s special landmark
Senegal forward Sadio Mane has now scored as many Champions League goals (18) as Ronaldinho.
Salah keeps scoring
Amongst players within the top-five European leagues, only Lewandowksi (30) has scored more goals across competitions in 2020-21 than Liverpool’s Mo Salah (24).
Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp
Since Klopp took charge of his first UCL match at Liverpool in Sept. 2017, the Reds have registered more clean sheets in the competition than any other side (18).
Return leg
Liverpool and RB Leipzig’s return leg of their Round of 16 clash will be held on March 10. Liverpool’s upcoming fixture is a vital Premier League game against Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday at Anfield.
Barcelona struck with a reality check
PSG thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in their UCL Round of 16 match at Camp Nou on Tuesday.
Mbappe’s hat-trick
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe became only the third player to score a UCL hat-trick against Barcelona, after Faustino Asprilla for Newcastle and Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv (both in 1997).
Lionel Messi’s record
Messi opened the scoring at Camp Nou and now has scored in the UCL for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021), equaling former Real Madrid star Raúl González’s record (1995-2011).
Messi fails to save Barca
After the early penalty, Messi completely disappeared as he failed to break PSG’s solid defense.
Barca’s torrid season
Messi-led Barca are eight points behind La Liga leaders Atletico, who still have a game in hand. They recently lost 2-0 to Seville in the first leg of Copa del Rey’s semi-final. UCL seems to be their only hope remaining to win a trophy this season.
Return leg
Barca and PSG will face off in the return leg of Round of 16 at the Parc des Princes on March 10. Barca’s immediate fixture is a home league game against Cadiz on Sunday.