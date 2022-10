Godfather

Release Date: 5th October, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Mohan Raja

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Satya Dev and Sunil

Genre: Political drama (remake of blockbuster movie Lucifer)

The movie deals with the political drama where after the death of a Chief Minister, many of his heirs eye on the seat. So, Godfather enters the scene and heats up the drama and picks the right candidate from the CM post!