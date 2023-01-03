Chenda Melam is the perfect sound of Music for Religious and auspicious functions
Chenda is a cylindrical percussion instrument.
Chenda Melam is greatly identified as a cultural element in Kerala
The Chenda Melam helps keep audience engaged and engrossed
The instrument is famous for it loud and rigid sound
A Chenda is taught in a traditional way, the students have to practice on a stone or wood using a strong and thick stick usually made of tamarind tree bark.
In Kerala a traditional Chenda learning always start and end with a “Ganapathi Kai”, it is a prayer and dedication done to the Hindu god Ganapathi.
A “Ganapathi Kai” consists of 37 beats.