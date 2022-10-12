Chinese Automaker BYD Enters Indian Market
BYD’s Atto 3, (e-SUV), makes entry in Indian mainstream market
BYD already sells electric buses and electric vehicles for corporate fleets in the nation
BYD already has got 2 plants in India covering more than 140,000 sqm with 3000 employees
We intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-Atto-3 in India over the next year
The Atto 3 would be assembled at BYD’s plant near Chennai.
The new e-SUV is expected to be priced at Rs. 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Tigor and NExon EV maker Tata Motors holds an 85% share of the EV car market for the year, FY22.