Citroen C3 Open for Bookings: launch on 20th July, 2022
If you wish to own Citroen C3, you can place the booking ahead of its launch on July 20,2022
The C3 is a hatch with a raised stance
Citroen C3 is available in two variants –“Live and Feel”
You get plentiful customisation packages and accessories
1.2 naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engine choices
Citroen C3 is the second model from the brand after Citroen C5
This car would rival against Kia Sonet, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite
Citroen is tight-lipped about the price, expected price could be in the range of Rs5.5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs (Ex-showroom).