Planning a trip to a cold place? These 10 simple tips will keep you warm and comfortable throughout your adventure
Dress in Layers
Wear thermal layers to trap heat and stay warm in cold weather
Choose Proper Footwear
Choose waterproof boots to prevent your feet from getting wet
Stay Hydrated
Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration in the cold
Protect Your Skin
Use sunscreen to protect your skin from harsh UV rays
Keep Accessories Handy
Carry a scarf and gloves to keep your neck and hands warm
Invest in a Good Jacket
Pack a windproof jacket to block chilly breezes
Stay Active
Stay active by walking or hiking to generate body heat
Check Weather Updates
Check the weather forecast before heading out for the day
Charge Your Electronics
Carry a power bank to charge electronics as batteries drain quickly in the cold
Fuel Your Body
Eat energy-rich snacks to maintain your body’s warmth and energy