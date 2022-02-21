Convert your ordinary Cycle into Electric bike in no Time: Anand Mahindra is interested to invest
This young man’s invention can help convert your ordinary bicycle into Electric bike in no time
Anand Mahindra praised the youth, for his innovative technology of Swadeshi Bicycle & interested to invest in it.
This device can be installed without any cutting, welding or any modification to the bicycle.
Range: 40 KMS, 170KG Payload
Fireproof and water proof of the converted kit
The above device comes with an ignition switch, a battery indicator and a throttle on the handle.
It takes mere 20 minutes of pedalling to reach around 50% of the battery capacity
This EV revolution may be important one