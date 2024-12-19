Countries Where Social Media Is Restricted
Several countries have imposed restrictions or censorship on social media platforms to control content, protect national security, or uphold cultural values.
Australia
Recently passed a law banning social media access for children under 16
China
Known for its strict control, including blocking Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube via the "Great Firewal
North Korea
Social media access is highly restricted and limited to government-approved users
Saudi Arabia
Social media is monitored, with arrests possible for criticizing the government or royal family
Russia
Has enforced strict social media regulations, especially after the Ukraine invasion in 2022
UAE
Prohibits criticizing the government and spreading rumors or offensive content
Iran
Bans platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, citing moral and national security concerns