Covid-19 Announcement Made In Sanskrit At Varanasi Airport
Sanskrit-language announcements at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport warned travellers about COVID-19.
Internet users have become interested in the incident when a video of it was shared online.
Additionally, because netizens are used to hearing announcements in Hindi and English, the broadcasts in the new language have sparked discussion online.
The Varanasi Airport's official Twitter account has a video of the announcements in Sanskrit.
In the footage, travellers can be seen wandering through the airport as officials provide announcements in Sanskrit.