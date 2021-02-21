Cute Pics Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s First Child Taimur Ali Khan
This is the first pic of Taimur which was dropped officially on Instagram by his mom Kareena Kapoor… This cutie pie is seen resting on his mother’s shoulder and lost in thoughts!!! He is the one who will always steal the frame!!!
Little Taimur having ‘Masti’ with his grandmother
The Pataudi boys are busy planting saplings in their balcony… Both father and son twinned in white kurtas and looked cute!!!
Here comes the Easter bunny Taimur… His dear papa Saif painted his face in a cute way and added a red headband to get that ‘Easter Bunny’ look!!!
Taimur is all busy doing the wall painting… He is putting all his creativity on the wall by trying to paint on it being a little ‘Picasso’.
Lockdown haircut of little Taimur
Fun times with dear mumma… Both Taimur and Kareena posed to cams with funky poses on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’
Taimur is happily resting on the back of his father
Here comes the partner in crime Innaya with little Taimur… She is wondering how Tim got that pout!
Taimur Ali Khan… He becomes the king of the jungle!!!
Story time with his bestie Innaya… She is busy in reading and Tim becomes busy in peeping!!!
Will Taimur take forward the legacy of his grandfather Mansoor Pataudi Ali Khan??? He looks cute holding the cricket bat!
French fries anyone???
Here comes the big brother Taimur… He is all happy and gave a pout pose!!!