Cyborg Bob-e electric motorbike launched in India : Price @ Rs. 95,000
Ignitron Motocorp-owned Cyborg has launched its Bob-e motorcycle in India.
The bike has a sporty design and offers several electronic riding aids including cruise control.
It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 110km on a single charge.
The Bob-e is Cyborg's second offering in India
Its unique looks and decent features should appeal to buyers in the country.
The Cyborg Bob-e flaunts a single-piece seat, a low-set handlebar.
It is expected to raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment on our shores
Weighs 150kg, and is available in two color option.
It can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 3 seconds.