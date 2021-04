Special Discount for Corporate and Government Employees The above offer is valid only till 30th April 2021 and it may vary from one dealership to another, it may also vary depending on the location. Special discounts as well as benefits would be offered to corporate and government employees, the company has also entered into agreement with varied banks as well as financial organizations, so that customers can avail special financing schemes such as longer tenures, lower EMI’s and on road finance.