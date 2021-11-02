Diwali 2021 : Benefit & Discounts on your Favorite Cars
During festive season, usually Automakers target customers by offering benefits and discounts on their favorite cars.
If you are planning to buy a car, during this festive season, do not miss the benefits.
Maruti India
Festive season offers, discounts and other benefits are up to Rs.24.500 on the swift, Rs.19500 on the Dzire and Rs. 17,500 on the Vitara Brezza.
Hyundai India
Festive offer, for i20 benefits are up to Rs.40,000, Nios up to Rs. 50,000, Santro up to Rs. 40,000 and Aura up to Rs. 50,000
Tata Motors
Customers can avail benefits nearing to Rs. 15,000 on the Nexon, Rs. 25,000 on the Tiago, Rs.40,000 on the Harrier and Rs. 25,000 on the Tigor.
Mahindra & Mahindra
For Scorpio, offers, discounts and other benefits up to Rs. 32,177, the XUV300 up to Rs. 47,348, the Bolero up to Rs. 21.450 and the Alturas G4 up to Rs. 86,667.
Honda Cars India
One can avail benefits up to Rs. 53,500 on its 5th gen City, Rs. 22,000 on its 4th gen City, Rs.18,000 on the Amaze, Rs 40,100 on the WR-V and RS.45,000 on the Jazz.
Renault
The Kwid has got benefits up to Rs. 40,000, the Triber up to Rs. 60,000 and the Duster up to Rs. 1.30 lakh.