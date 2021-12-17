Ducati Showcases New DesertX Adventure Bike at Ducati World Premiere 2022
Ducati has beautifully fused retro styling with an adventure bike in the new DesertX.
The brand claims the DesertX is inspired by the iconic motorcycles that took part in Rally Raids during the 1990s.
DesertX is a beastly machine specially built for hardcore rally racing.
The brand has mentioned that the new DesertX is a robust motorcycle and can withstand extreme conditions
This iconic motorcycle is built to last and has been developed to cover long distances with the ability to take on any challenging terrain.
The 937cc Testastretta V-twin engine is exactly the same as in the Multistrada and a host of other Ducati models.
The DesertX also features shorter gearing to aid off-road performance.
The DesertX has 875mm of seat height
With the standard 21-litre fuel tank (and all other fluids) topped up.
The DesertX tips the scales at 223kg.