Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Unveiled: Soon to be Available in International Market
Ducati has unveiled the STreetfighter V4 SP, it is an lighter version of its Streetfighter V4 Super naked motorcycle.
The vehicle’s dry weight is 177Kg and it has 1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 makes 208hp.
Design
The bike looks quite striking; its matt carbon bi-plane wing receives a special aesthetic touch in the form of the Italian tricolor flag.
Progressively numbered
Each Streetfighter V4 SP will be progressively numbered, adding to the specialness of the bike.
Weight saving
The carbon rims, for instance, are lighter when compared to superleggera V4 S by 1.4 kg and it makes it easier to change direction due to its reduced inertia.
Other components
The list of other components that have helped shed weight include a lithium-ion battery, carbon-fibre heel guard and anodised aluminium foot pegs.
Chasis
The V4 SP uses the same chassis as the V4 S, including the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension.
Availability
The Streetfighter V4 SP will be available in international markets soon. As of now, there is no news about this bike hitting our shores.