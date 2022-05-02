Eight best gifts for Ramadan 2022
Fragrant flowers
Women love to receive this gift, they feel special
Abayas & Scarves
Women always love to receive gifts and this one can best of all the Ramadan gift ideas for the ladies you know.
Tasbeeh& Prayer rug
This one can be best gift to any of your family members or close relatives.
Fragrant candles & lights
One can send customized fragrant lamps or candles as a gift to your loved ones when you are running low on budget.
Ittars
Most people avoid using perfumes in Ramadan due to the alcohol in them. Ittars are the best replacement for perfumes because they are alcohol-free and also have a very soothing smell.
Turkish coffee Demitasse Set
There’s not a single Muslim home where people don’t drink something warm after iftar. This would be an ideal gift.
Shopping gift cards
During Ramadan, people are also worried about preparing for Eid. If you cannot think of any other gift, then a shopping gift card is the best option.
Frozen foods
The best gift option can be to present frozen packaged foods to the ladies and make their lives easier. Such frozen foods just require some minutes to be fried and are scrumptious and delish.