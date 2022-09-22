Electrified Volvo India Line up
All those who are planning to own Volvo Car, there is a Good news
The Swedish brand has just updated its entire lineup to MY23 specification
Here you can find the complete list for the Electrified Volvo India lineup
New XC40 mild-hybrid Price : Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom Pan India)
XC60 mild-hybrid Price : Rs. 65.9 lakh (exshowroom Pan-India)
S90 mild-hybrid Price : Rs. 66.9 lakh (Exshowroom -Pan-India)
New XC90 mild-hybrid Price : Rs. 94.9 Lakh(Exshowroom Pan-India)
The Volvo XC40 gets a special discounted price of Rs 43.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the festive season.