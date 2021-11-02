Elon Musk Became The Richest Person In the planet
Elon Musk has surpassed Bill Gates as the world's richest person, and he intends to use his fortune to transport humanity to Mars and safeguard the light of awareness.
As per the Bloomberg index, he gained $122.3 billion to his fortune this year, bringing his net worth to $292 billion.
Musk is worth greater than the Daimler and BMW corporations, which are valued at $107.01 billion and $66.16 billion, respectively.
Tesla became the first company to be valued at over a trillion dollars, boosting his fortune by more than $10 billion in a single day.
Elon Musk is now worth $302 billion, while General Motors is valued at $78.74 billion.
Tesla joined Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet as the fifth American corporation to be valued at exceeding a trillion dollars.