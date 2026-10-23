10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week

Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella
Genre: Superhero Horror
Where to watch: Theater
Release date: October 23, 2026
Cast: Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander
Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller
Release Date: October 23, 2026
Cast: John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes and Andrew Grace
Genre: Animation
Cast: Olivia Cooke, Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich and Juliet Stevenson
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo
Director: Park Dan-hee
Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Streaming Date: October 19, 2026
Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Arlo Mertz
Director: David DiGilio
Genre: Action Thriller
Streaming Date: October 21, 2026
Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson and Devid Striesow
Creators: Oliver Lansley and Zoltan Spirandelli
Genre: Dark Comedy
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Silverman and Avan Jogia
Creator: Erin Foster
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Where to Watch: Netflix
Streaming Date: October 22, 2026
Cast: Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Andrew Bachelor, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos
Directors: Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke
Genre: Action
Where to Watch: Lionsgate play
Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin
Director: Kim Do-Hoon
Genre: Drama
Streaming Date: October 24, 2026