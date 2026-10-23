10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week

1. Clay face

Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella

Genre: Superhero Horror

Where to watch: Theater

Release date: October 23, 2026

2. Hope

Cast: Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller

Where to watch: Theater

Release Date: October 23, 2026

3. Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass

Cast: John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes and Andrew Grace

Genre: Animation

Where to watch: Theater

Release Date: October 23, 2026

4. A Talent For Murder

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich and Juliet Stevenson

Genre: Thriller

Where to watch: Theater

Release Date: October 23, 2026

5. Life In Disguise

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo

Director: Park Dan-hee

Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Streaming Date: October 19, 2026

6. The Terminal List Season 2

Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Arlo Mertz

Director: David DiGilio

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Streaming Date: October 21, 2026

7. Where’s Wanda Season 2

Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson and Devid Striesow

Creators: Oliver Lansley and Zoltan Spirandelli

Genre: Dark Comedy

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Streaming Date: October 21, 2026

8. Nobody Wants This Season 3

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Silverman and Avan Jogia

Creator: Erin Foster

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

9. Legend Of The White Dragon

Cast: Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Andrew Bachelor, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos

Directors: Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke

Genre: Action

Where to Watch: Lionsgate play

Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

10. Final Table

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin

Director: Kim Do-Hoon

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Streaming Date: October 24, 2026

So guys watch these Hollywood movies and enjoy your weekend!