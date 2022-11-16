10 Lesser Known Facts About Tollywood’s Superstar Krishna
It is all known that superstar Krishna passed away yesterday due to multi-organ failure in a private hospital. His death is a great loss to the film industry as he is not only a great actor but also a successful producer and director too. Let us check out a few unknown facts about this Tollywood’s Alluri Sitarama Raju…
Birth Details Krishna was born on 31st May, 1943 in Burripalem, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh to Ghattamaneni Raghavayya Chowdhary and Nagaratnamma. His real name is Siva Rama Krishna and he completed his education from CRR College in Eluru.
That One Incident Which Made Him Choose Acting As His Career…
Once the legendary actor ANR was honoured by the management of CRR college as he completed 60 movies in his career. That event was a complete grandeur one and with this Krishna also thought to pursue his career in acting. So, immediately after his graduation, he moved to Chennai in search of opportunities…
First Chance In Movies
Krishna first bagged small roles in Kula Gotralu, Padandi Munduku and Paruvu Prathishta movies. Then as the makers of ‘Thene Manasulu’ were in search of new talent, Krishna approached the director and he got an opportunity to prove himself as a lead actor. The movie bagged a decent status at the ticket windows.
First Break
Krishna did his second movie also with the same director Subba Rao but he also bagged the ‘Gudachari 116’ movie at the same time and it created history with blockbuster collections and proved his mettle in Tollywood! With this one movie, he signed almost 20 films and that’s when he got commercial success…
The Speciality Of The Year ‘1983’ In Krishna’s Life
Superstar Krishna had some special affection towards 1983 as he acted in total 13 movies and out of them 8 turned into blockbusters. At the same time, the three Hindi movies Himmatwala, Justice Choudhary and Mawali were also released in the same year and made him a successful producer too.
Continuation
Along with that even Padmalaya Studios was also launched in the same year…At the same time, his favourite actor cum politician NTR bagged a bumper majority in the Assembly elections and turned into the Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh state… These all elements made 1983 turn into a special year in Krishna’s career…
All About Vijaya Nirmala
Krishna already married Indira Devi in 1961 and the couple are blessed with 5 children. But then he met Vijaya Nirmala on the sets of the ‘Sakshi’ movie and they both tied the knot in 1969. Krishna left no chance in showering love on Vijaya Nirmala as he was very much attached to her.
Recognitions And Awards
• In 1976, Krishna was honoured with the ‘Nata Shekara’ name by then Central Minister KV Raghunatha Reddy! • He was also honoured with Padma Bhushan Award in 2009. • He received Doctorate from Andhra University. • He bagged Nandi Award in the ‘Best Actor’ category in 1974 for the movie Alluri Sita Rama Raju. • He received NTR National Award in 2003. • And finally, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South in 1997!
Well, Krishna was also a big fan of cricket and he could easily dole out the cric info and history of most of the matches. During the shoot times also, he would regularly follow-up on score details if any match was scheduled on those days!
RIP Krishna garu… You will be always alive in our hearts and silver screens